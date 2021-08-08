Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $30.00. The stock had previously closed at $21.99, but opened at $21.19. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Personalis shares last traded at $21.13, with a volume of 1,789 shares traded.

PSNL has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer raised Personalis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Personalis from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist lowered their target price on Personalis from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet cut Personalis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Personalis from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

In related news, CEO John Stephen West sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total transaction of $2,467,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,520 shares in the company, valued at $15,039,763.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard Chen sold 1,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $25,047.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,705,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 226,712 shares of company stock worth $5,095,634. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Personalis by 38.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 21,153 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Personalis in the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Personalis in the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.94. The stock has a market cap of $918.99 million, a PE ratio of -17.59 and a beta of 1.50.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 21.21% and a negative net margin of 55.43%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Personalis Company Profile (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

