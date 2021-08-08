Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Personalis had a negative net margin of 55.43% and a negative return on equity of 21.21%. Personalis updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.410-$-0.390 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $-1.590-$-1.480 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSNL traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.93. The stock had a trading volume of 294,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,801. Personalis has a 52 week low of $17.30 and a 52 week high of $53.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $918.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.59 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.94.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Personalis from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Personalis from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Personalis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Personalis from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Personalis from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Personalis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

In related news, insider Richard Chen sold 1,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $25,047.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,705,795. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO John Stephen West sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $2,479,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 226,712 shares of company stock worth $5,095,634. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

