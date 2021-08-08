Persistence Tops One Day Volume of $660,012.00 (XPRT)

Persistence (CURRENCY:XPRT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 8th. Persistence has a market capitalization of $221.97 million and $660,012.00 worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Persistence coin can now be purchased for about $6.01 or 0.00013732 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Persistence has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00053017 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002492 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00014847 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $359.06 or 0.00820238 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.23 or 0.00098751 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00039471 BTC.

Persistence Coin Profile

Persistence is a coin. Persistence’s total supply is 111,556,482 coins and its circulating supply is 36,926,967 coins. Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone . The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/PersistenceOne and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Persistence was founded in Singapore in 2019, is a network of sovereign chains hosting Open Finance dApps (Exchanges & Marketplaces), which facilitate matching of entities with surplus capital (lenders) to entities that require capital (borrowers). The Persistence main-chain is secured by a distributed set of Validators and the native Persistence token, $XPRT.The Persistence Platform is designed to be business-friendly. As such, the expectation for the majority of the app-chains is to not have a token with any monetary value or be traded directly in open markets as cryptocurrencies. These app-chains however have distributed third-party validators who need to be rewarded and slashed depending on their performance. This (dis)incentivization takes place using the $XPRT token at the main-chain level. In order for the (dis)incentivization to take place using the $XPRT token, the Persistence main-chain tracks the block headers (through Interchain communication) of each app-chain to track pre-defined performance metrics. Persistence announced a StakeDrop campaign on the following dPoS/nPoS networks: Cosmos Network, Terra, Kava Labs, IRISnet, Polkadot, Matic Network and Tezos.Read the official announcement here. “

Persistence Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Persistence directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Persistence should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Persistence using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

