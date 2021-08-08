Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Shares Purchased by ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 346.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,935 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,445 shares during the quarter. Perficient makes up 2.0% of ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Perficient worth $3,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Perficient during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 34,600.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 694 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 1,590.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,690 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient in the first quarter worth about $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Perficient alerts:

Shares of Perficient stock traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $100.65. 315,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.50. Perficient, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.42 and a 1-year high of $102.09.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. Perficient had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 6.64%. Research analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRFT. Barrington Research upped their target price on Perficient from $75.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Maxim Group upped their target price on Perficient from $83.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on Perficient from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perficient currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.33.

In related news, Director Gary Wimberly sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total value of $239,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,014,435.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.