Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Receives $35.38 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

Peoples Bancorp stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.40. 65,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,353. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Peoples Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.35 and a 12 month high of $36.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.76 million, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.93.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 24.95%. On average, analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.85%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Peoples Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Peoples Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 73.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.