Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Issues Earnings Results

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.69) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 406.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ PENN traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $71.84. 6,146,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,798,743. Penn National Gaming has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $142.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.67. The firm has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of -513.11 and a beta of 2.55.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Penn National Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.28.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.