Pembina Pipeline’s (PPL) Buy Rating Reiterated at Tudor Pickering

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Tudor Pickering in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$43.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.86% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$42.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Friday. TD Securities boosted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$41.78.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

TSE:PPL opened at C$40.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$39.90. Pembina Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of C$26.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.45, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.21). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.