Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Serco Group (LON:SRP)

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Serco Group (LON:SRP) in a report issued on Thursday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 162 ($2.12) price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SRP. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Thursday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 162 ($2.12) target price on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Thursday. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Serco Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 173.17 ($2.26).

SRP opened at GBX 139.40 ($1.82) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03. Serco Group has a 52 week low of GBX 105.90 ($1.38) and a 52 week high of GBX 148.10 ($1.93). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 138.85.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a GBX 0.80 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th.

In related news, insider Rupert Soames sold 843,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 138 ($1.80), for a total value of £1,164,513 ($1,521,443.69).

Serco Group Company Profile

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

