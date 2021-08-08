Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 1,592 ($20.80) target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,592 ($20.80) target price on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of STB stock opened at GBX 1,375 ($17.96) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,134. Secure Trust Bank has a 12 month low of GBX 590 ($7.71) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,389.97 ($18.16). The firm has a market capitalization of £256.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a GBX 20 ($0.26) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th.

Secure Trust Bank Company Profile

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in seven segments: Real Estate Finance, Asset Finance, Commercial Finance, Motor Finance, Retail Finance, Debt Management, and Consumer Mortgages. The Real Estate Finance segment provides loans for residential and commercial investment and development, as well as for mixed development projects.

