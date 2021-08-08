Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "The Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank. The Bank is primarily dedicated to providing quality, personalized financial, trust and investment services to individuals and small businesses."

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PGC. TheStreet raised Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Hovde Group downgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock opened at $32.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $625.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.35. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 52 week low of $14.38 and a 52 week high of $33.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.75.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 8.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $162,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Todd Poland purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.31 per share, with a total value of $32,310.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,100 shares of company stock valued at $328,697. Corporate insiders own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGC. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 576.5% in the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 596,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,512,000 after acquiring an additional 507,900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 744.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 146,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after buying an additional 128,868 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 25.5% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 578,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,874,000 after buying an additional 117,619 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,692,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,267,000 after buying an additional 56,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income increased its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 28.7% in the second quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 206,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,421,000 after buying an additional 46,085 shares in the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

