PEAKDEFI Market Capitalization Reaches $98.27 Million (PEAK)

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 8th. Over the last seven days, PEAKDEFI has traded up 12.4% against the US dollar. One PEAKDEFI coin can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000694 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PEAKDEFI has a market cap of $98.27 million and $651,697.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00052816 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002484 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00014662 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.01 or 0.00827430 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.58 or 0.00099335 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00039871 BTC.

PEAKDEFI Profile

PEAKDEFI (PEAK) is a coin. It was first traded on October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 769,746,541 coins and its circulating supply is 322,701,145 coins. PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . PEAKDEFI’s official message board is medium.com/@PeakDeFi . The official website for PEAKDEFI is marketpeak.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

Buying and Selling PEAKDEFI

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEAKDEFI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PEAKDEFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

