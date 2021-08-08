PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.23, Fidelity Earnings reports. PDL Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 10.44%.

Shares of PDLB stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.42. The company had a trading volume of 9,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,856. PDL Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.01 and a 12 month high of $14.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.39. The company has a market capitalization of $232.54 million, a P/E ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 0.47.

About PDL Community Bancorp

PDL Community Bancorp operates as the holding company for Ponce Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily in the New York City metropolitan area. The company provides deposit accounts, including demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts; and individual retirement accounts.

