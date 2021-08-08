PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.23, Fidelity Earnings reports. PDL Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 10.44%.
Shares of PDLB stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.42. The company had a trading volume of 9,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,856. PDL Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.01 and a 12 month high of $14.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.39. The company has a market capitalization of $232.54 million, a P/E ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 0.47.
About PDL Community Bancorp
