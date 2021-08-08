PayPie (PPP) Reaches Market Cap of $2.20 Million

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 8th. PayPie has a market cap of $2.20 million and $18.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PayPie coin can currently be bought for about $0.0266 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PayPie has traded down 8.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PayPie alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00054847 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002581 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00015493 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $375.48 or 0.00845305 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.03 or 0.00101385 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00040268 BTC.

About PayPie

PayPie (CRYPTO:PPP) is a coin. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 coins. The official website for PayPie is www.paypie.bb . The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie . PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPie is an Ethereum based accounting platform for risk score analysis. PPP Token is the utility token which provides access to the PayPie platform for certain transactions and services, including the purchase of invoices and access to credit histories of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) “

Buying and Selling PayPie

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayPie should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PayPie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PayPie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PayPie and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.