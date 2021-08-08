PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Receives $315.26 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $317.82.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JMP Securities upped their target price on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays upped their target price on PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $279.54. The stock had a trading volume of 6,086,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,911,511. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $328.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $284.64. PayPal has a 52-week low of $171.63 and a 52-week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.55, for a total transaction of $2,455,500.00. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $3,687,538.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,762,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,242 shares of company stock worth $14,101,189 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in PayPal by 19,558.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 377,433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $88,395,000 after purchasing an additional 375,513 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in PayPal by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,979,525 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $463,605,000 after purchasing an additional 191,729 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha grew its holdings in PayPal by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 1,234 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 2,337.0% during the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

