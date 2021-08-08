Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Up 8.9% After Strong Earnings

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)’s stock price shot up 8.9% on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $241.36 and last traded at $238.86. 2,161 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 230,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $219.28.

The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.39. Paylocity had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 10.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $203.71 price objective (up from $194.00) on shares of Paylocity in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $184.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $220.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paylocity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.86.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCTY. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 140.3% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 611,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,960,000 after acquiring an additional 356,975 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,519,696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,352,267,000 after purchasing an additional 339,043 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth about $65,724,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 533,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,881,000 after purchasing an additional 227,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 215.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 227,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,452,000 after purchasing an additional 155,510 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 213.98 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $190.81.

About Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

