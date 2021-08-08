Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.39 EPS

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Paylocity had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 15.28%. Paylocity updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of PCTY traded up $22.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $241.80. 538,224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,774. Paylocity has a 1-year low of $124.75 and a 1-year high of $245.90. The company has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.98 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.81.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $203.71 price target (up previously from $194.00) on shares of Paylocity in a report on Monday, July 26th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Paylocity from $184.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Paylocity from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.86.
About Paylocity
Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.
