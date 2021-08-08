Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.39 EPS

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Paylocity had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 15.28%. Paylocity updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of PCTY traded up $22.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $241.80. 538,224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,774. Paylocity has a 1-year low of $124.75 and a 1-year high of $245.90. The company has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.98 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.81.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $203.71 price target (up previously from $194.00) on shares of Paylocity in a report on Monday, July 26th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Paylocity from $184.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Paylocity from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.86.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Paylocity stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,100 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

