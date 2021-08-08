Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target Raised to $472.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $417.00 to $472.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $490.00 to $420.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paycom Software has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $438.06.

Paycom Software stock opened at $466.45 on Wednesday. Paycom Software has a 52-week low of $257.87 and a 52-week high of $471.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $370.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.41.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.47. Paycom Software had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 20.54%. The firm had revenue of $242.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paycom Software will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to purchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total value of $1,134,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.26, for a total transaction of $7,745,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Paycom Software by 21.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 162 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 2.7% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 2,517 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

