Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Given New $500.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its price objective hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $470.00 to $500.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

PAYC has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $438.06.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

PAYC opened at $466.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.41. Paycom Software has a 52-week low of $257.87 and a 52-week high of $471.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $370.22.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $242.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.23 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 20.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paycom Software will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.26, for a total value of $7,745,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total transaction of $1,134,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP raised its position in Paycom Software by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Paycom Software by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

See Also: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.