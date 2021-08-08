Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Paya updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:PAYA traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,013,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,828. Paya has a 1-year low of $8.99 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.06.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PAYA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Paya in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Paya in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of Paya in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Paya in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.13.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

