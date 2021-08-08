Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) Earns Buy Rating from BTIG Research

BTIG Research restated their buy rating on shares of Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) in a report issued on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. BTIG Research currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock.

PAYA has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Paya in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Paya in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Paya in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paya from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Paya in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.13.

Get Paya alerts:

Shares of Paya stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $10.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,013,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,828. Paya has a one year low of $8.99 and a one year high of $15.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.06.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. As a group, analysts expect that Paya will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Paya in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Paya in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paya in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Paya in the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Paya in the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

About Paya

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Paya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.