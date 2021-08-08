PAXEX (PAXEX) Hits Market Cap of $15,388.28

PAXEX (CURRENCY:PAXEX) traded up 91.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. During the last seven days, PAXEX has traded up 77.2% against the US dollar. One PAXEX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. PAXEX has a market capitalization of $15,388.28 and approximately $87.00 worth of PAXEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PAXEX Profile

PAXEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. PAXEX’s total supply is 25,817,955 coins and its circulating supply is 17,571,745 coins. PAXEX’s official Twitter account is @PAXEXc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PAXEX is www.paxexcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxex is PoS cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. PAXEX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. PAXEX COIN is a cryptographic currency built for forums, blogs and internet users as well as online businesses as a means of payment for services, products, and bills. It combines the concept from social interactions, cryptocurrency, marketing and the power to create apps within its ecosystem as well as integration into E-commerce marketplaces and finally Financial Investment.PAXEX COIN has already been implemented in Ghana Africa for Bill/Utility payments as well as INVESTMENT purposes! Yes PAXEX COIN is ACTUALLY being used in the REAL world! “

PAXEX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAXEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAXEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAXEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

