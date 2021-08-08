Patrick Elliott Acquires 736,843 Shares of Rockfire Resources plc (LON:ROCK) Stock

Rockfire Resources plc (LON:ROCK) insider Patrick Elliott acquired 736,843 shares of Rockfire Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 95 ($1.24) per share, with a total value of £700,000.85 ($914,555.59).
Shares of LON:ROCK opened at GBX 1.08 ($0.01) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.66 million and a PE ratio of -10.80. Rockfire Resources plc has a 12 month low of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 1.80 ($0.02).
Rockfire Resources Company Profile
