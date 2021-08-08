Patrick Elliott Acquires 736,843 Shares of Rockfire Resources plc (LON:ROCK) Stock

Rockfire Resources plc (LON:ROCK) insider Patrick Elliott acquired 736,843 shares of Rockfire Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 95 ($1.24) per share, with a total value of £700,000.85 ($914,555.59).

Shares of LON:ROCK opened at GBX 1.08 ($0.01) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.66 million and a PE ratio of -10.80. Rockfire Resources plc has a 12 month low of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 1.80 ($0.02).

Rockfire Resources Company Profile

Rockfire Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for gold and copper resources in Australia. The company holds six exploration permits for minerals in Queensland. It holds 100% interests in Copperhead porphyry copper deposit; Copper Dome tenement project; and The Lighthouse tenement that comprises Plateau, Double Event, Split Rock, Bell Rock, Jeddah, Cardigan Dam, and Lower Lighthouse projects located southeast from the gold mining centre of Charters Towers.

