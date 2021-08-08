Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $16.20-17.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $17.16. Parker-Hannifin also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $16.200-$17.000 EPS.
PH traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $298.53. 1,413,426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 890,449. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $303.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Parker-Hannifin has a 52-week low of $192.25 and a 52-week high of $324.68.
Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin will post 14.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Parker-Hannifin Company Profile
Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.
