Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $16.20-17.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $17.16. Parker-Hannifin also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $16.200-$17.000 EPS.

PH traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $298.53. 1,413,426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 890,449. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $303.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Parker-Hannifin has a 52-week low of $192.25 and a 52-week high of $324.68.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin will post 14.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $366.00 to $327.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $364.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $334.64.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

