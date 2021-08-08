Parcion Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,657 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 95,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,657 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $5,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 70.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 844.4% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. 66.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,095,858.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 170,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,523,823.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total value of $1,804,480.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,925 shares in the company, valued at $3,986,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 106,955 shares of company stock valued at $6,025,311 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.64. The stock had a trading volume of 10,409,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,274,354. The company has a market capitalization of $244.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.47. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $46.97 and a 52 week high of $57.56.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

