Parcion Private Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $4,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Novartis by 309.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in Novartis by 222.7% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Novartis in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 9.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

NVS stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.32. 1,312,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,877,925. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.78. The company has a market capitalization of $209.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $77.04 and a 1-year high of $98.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.41 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

