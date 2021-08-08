Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) PT Raised to $136.00

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its price target lifted by analysts at Stephens from $125.00 to $136.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PZZA. UBS Group upped their target price on Papa John’s International from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Papa John’s International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Papa John’s International from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Papa John’s International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Papa John’s International stock opened at $119.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.89. Papa John’s International has a 52 week low of $73.12 and a 52 week high of $122.59.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 4.10%. On average, research analysts forecast that Papa John’s International will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Papa John’s International news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 7,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $754,670.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Papa John’s International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Papa John’s International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Papa John’s International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in Papa John’s International by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.