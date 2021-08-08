Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 4.10%.

Shares of Papa John’s International stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $119.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 604,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,446. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.89. Papa John’s International has a 52 week low of $73.12 and a 52 week high of $122.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.29%.

In other Papa John’s International news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 7,246 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $754,670.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Papa John’s International from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Papa John’s International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

