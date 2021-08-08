Pamela Esposito Sells 25,800 Shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Stock

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) insider Pamela Esposito sold 25,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $905,322.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 214,359 shares in the company, valued at $7,521,857.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Pamela Esposito also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Replimune Group alerts:

On Wednesday, July 21st, Pamela Esposito sold 12,538 shares of Replimune Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total value of $415,885.46.

On Thursday, July 15th, Pamela Esposito sold 4,600 shares of Replimune Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total transaction of $153,502.00.

Shares of REPL opened at $32.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 33.25 and a current ratio of 33.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.61 and a beta of 2.50. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.40 and a 52-week high of $54.85.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.09). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REPL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Replimune Group by 18.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 38,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 180.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 73.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Replimune Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.78.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.