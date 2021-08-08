Paloma Partners Management Co Takes Position in Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 8,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 1.8% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 46,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 20.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Arco Platform in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 16.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 33.1% in the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 20,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ARCE shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Arco Platform from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities upgraded Arco Platform from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCE opened at $27.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.95. The company has a market capitalization of $843.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 349.42 and a beta of 0.87. Arco Platform Limited has a 12-month low of $23.19 and a 12-month high of $50.40.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.53). Arco Platform had a return on equity of 1.19% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $60.68 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arco Platform Limited will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Arco Platform Company Profile

Arco Platform Ltd. is engaged in the provision of the educational services. It provides educational content in printed and digital format to the private schools. The firm operates through two segments: Core Curriculum and Supplemental Solutions. The Core Curriculum segment offers two versions, SAS & SAE for high income private schools and upper-middle income private schools respectively.

