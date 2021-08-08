Paloma Partners Management Co Takes $218,000 Position in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,442 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,052,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,839,415 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,936,000 after acquiring an additional 984,036 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 479.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,804 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Global Ship Lease in the 1st quarter valued at $358,000. Finally, Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 1st quarter valued at $564,000. 24.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Ship Lease alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GSL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Global Ship Lease in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on Global Ship Lease from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Global Ship Lease from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of NYSE:GSL opened at $18.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $665.79 million, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.16. Global Ship Lease, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.66 and a 1 year high of $22.02.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $72.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 million. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 16.05%. Research analysts predict that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 53.48%.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2021, it owned 43 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 245,280 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.