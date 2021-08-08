Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 2,945 Shares of Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII)

Paloma Partners Management Co decreased its holdings in shares of Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) by 34.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,945 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Sprott were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sprott during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sprott during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Sprott by 43.5% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sprott during the first quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Sprott by 17.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. 24.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SII. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sprott from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price target on Sprott from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Sprott from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

NYSE SII opened at $36.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.40. Sprott Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.03 and a twelve month high of $47.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $938.75 million, a P/E ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 1.86.

Sprott (NYSE:SII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $39.75 million during the quarter. Sprott had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 21.45%. Analysts expect that Sprott Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.52%.

Sprott Company Profile

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

