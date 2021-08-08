Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases New Shares in Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGRU)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGRU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Agile Growth during the 1st quarter worth $992,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Agile Growth in the 1st quarter worth about $2,979,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Agile Growth in the 1st quarter worth about $273,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Agile Growth in the 1st quarter worth about $637,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Agile Growth in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,286,000.

NASDAQ AGGRU opened at $9.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.99. Agile Growth Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $10.05.

Agile Growth Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Newton, Massachusetts.

