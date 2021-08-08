Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New $223,000 Investment in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Veritiv in the first quarter valued at $341,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Veritiv by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 25,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Veritiv by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Veritiv by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Veritiv by 396.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 295,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,138,000 after acquiring an additional 235,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veritiv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Veritiv stock opened at $64.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.23. Veritiv Co. has a 52 week low of $12.30 and a 52 week high of $67.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter. Veritiv had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 14.72%. Equities research analysts predict that Veritiv Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veritiv Profile

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment provides custom and standard packaging solutions.

