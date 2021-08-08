Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires Shares of 3,225 Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 32.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roblox alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RBLX shares. Benchmark started coverage on Roblox in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Roblox in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Roblox from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist boosted their price target on Roblox from $78.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.67.

In other news, insider Craig Donato sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total value of $1,008,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total value of $4,610,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 655,177 shares of company stock worth $62,047,378 in the last quarter.

NYSE RBLX opened at $77.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.31. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $60.50 and a 12 month high of $103.87.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.90 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.