Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Stock Position Lifted by Asio Capital LLC

Asio Capital LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,212 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks accounts for 1.5% of Asio Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $4,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.3% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 31,877 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $11,828,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.9% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 128,716 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $41,454,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 23.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,123 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth about $147,000. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 2,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $790,600.00. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.55, for a total transaction of $600,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,582,835.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,546 shares of company stock worth $12,023,300. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PANW traded down $17.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $386.36. 1,436,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,035,242. The firm has a market cap of $37.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.73 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $379.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.34 and a twelve month high of $406.92.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PANW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Loop Capital downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $465.00 to $410.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $411.59.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

