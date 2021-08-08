Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.86.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.
In other Pactiv Evergreen news, Director Rolf Stangl acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.60 per share, with a total value of $102,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $233,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Jack King acquired 9,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $137,010.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,440. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 26,134 shares of company stock valued at $393,310 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Pactiv Evergreen stock opened at $13.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.77. Pactiv Evergreen has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $19.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.28.
Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pactiv Evergreen will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.17%.
Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile
Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.
