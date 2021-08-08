Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

In other Pactiv Evergreen news, Director Rolf Stangl acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.60 per share, with a total value of $102,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $233,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Jack King acquired 9,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $137,010.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,440. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 26,134 shares of company stock valued at $393,310 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTVE. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,865,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,392,000 after buying an additional 313,997 shares during the period. Sachem Head Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 3,375,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,373,000 after buying an additional 775,000 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,356,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,116,000 after buying an additional 1,060,023 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,806,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,558,000 after buying an additional 233,254 shares during the period. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,415,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,194,000 after buying an additional 112,795 shares during the period. 22.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pactiv Evergreen stock opened at $13.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.77. Pactiv Evergreen has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $19.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pactiv Evergreen will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

