Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) Receives $16.86 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Get Pactiv Evergreen alerts:

PTVE stock opened at $13.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion and a PE ratio of 9.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. Pactiv Evergreen has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $19.61.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pactiv Evergreen will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.17%.

In other news, Director Rolf Stangl purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.60 per share, with a total value of $102,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Jack King acquired 9,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $137,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,440. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 26,134 shares of company stock valued at $393,310. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 3,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

About Pactiv Evergreen

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Pactiv Evergreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pactiv Evergreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.