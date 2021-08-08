Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) PT Lowered to $42.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on OMI. Citigroup boosted their target price on Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. boosted their target price on Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Owens & Minor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Owens & Minor from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.22.

NYSE OMI opened at $39.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Owens & Minor has a twelve month low of $12.54 and a twelve month high of $49.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.14.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 43.12% and a net margin of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Owens & Minor will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.44%.

In other Owens & Minor news, EVP Mark P. Zacur sold 10,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $438,854.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,650 shares in the company, valued at $3,828,149.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher M. Lowery sold 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total value of $2,447,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 293,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,794,993.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,538 shares of company stock valued at $3,708,685. 4.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 8.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,297,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,258,000 after acquiring an additional 912,047 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 90.5% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,353,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,888,000 after acquiring an additional 643,214 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the second quarter worth about $23,041,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 41.3% in the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,549,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,227,000 after acquiring an additional 453,000 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Owens & Minor by 95.3% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 815,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,667,000 after buying an additional 398,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

