Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Stock Price Up 8.7%

Shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) rose 8.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $42.43 and last traded at $42.43. Approximately 8,793 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 451,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.03.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outset Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.83.

The company has a current ratio of 9.24, a quick ratio of 8.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.77. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.22.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $22.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.43 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 1,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $72,250.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 16,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.34, for a total transaction of $148,190.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 18,172 shares in the company, valued at $769,402.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,172 shares of company stock worth $3,482,908 in the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 68,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM)

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

