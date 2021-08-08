Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Oddo Bhf raised Outokumpu Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. BNP Paribas raised Outokumpu Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Outokumpu Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

OUTKY opened at $3.42 on Friday. Outokumpu Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.74 and a beta of 0.97.

Outokumpu Oyj engages in the manufacture of stainless steel. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Long Products, and Other Operations. The Europe segment consists of coil and plate business as well as ferrochrome production. The America segment involves in producing of standard austenitic and ferritic grades as well as tailored products.

