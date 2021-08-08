Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Outfront Media’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.38. Outfront Media reported earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Outfront Media will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.82. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Outfront Media.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 13.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. upped their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Outfront Media from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.29.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Outfront Media during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Outfront Media in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OUT stock traded up $0.96 on Tuesday, hitting $24.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,942,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,005. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.93. Outfront Media has a twelve month low of $12.88 and a twelve month high of $26.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

