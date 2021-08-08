OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $50.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “OTC Markets Group Inc. is an open, transparent, and connected marketplace platform providing financial information and technology services to broker-dealers, issuers of OTC traded securities, and market data consumers. Its OTC Link (registered) ATS directly links a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services for a wide spectrum of securities. Its OTCQuote.com, helps in viewing real-time OTC market quote and trade data; OTC FIX for quote submission, trading, and routing of execution reports. The company also provides data products comprising Real-Time+, a multicast data product suite that allows market data terminal providers and financial website operators to give the general public a view into the real-time pricing of 10,000 OTC securities. Other products include End-of-Day data file, Company data file, Quote History, research/data mining service. The company was formerly known as Pink OTC Markets Inc. and is headquartered in New York, New York. “

Get OTC Markets Group alerts:

Shares of OTCM opened at $45.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $535.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.74. OTC Markets Group has a 1-year low of $29.06 and a 1-year high of $54.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.12.

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $26.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 million. Analysts expect that OTC Markets Group will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This is a positive change from OTC Markets Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. OTC Markets Group’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

About OTC Markets Group

OTC Markets Group Inc engages in the financial market business in the United States and internationally. It offers OTC Link Alternative Trading System, an interdealer quotation and trade messaging system; OTC Dealer, a real-time, front-end application that provides consolidated quotation, trading, and information system to attract and access market liquidity; OTC FIX, which uses the industry standard FIX protocol for quote submission, trading, and routing of execution reports; and OTC Link Electronic Communication Networks (ECN) that acts as the executing party on an agency basis in relation to transactions executed on the ECN's platform.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OTC Markets Group (OTCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OTC Markets Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OTC Markets Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.