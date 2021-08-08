Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $132.88.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OSK. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group raised Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Oshkosh from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Oshkosh news, SVP Bradley M. Nelson sold 19,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.76, for a total value of $2,570,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,897 shares in the company, valued at $4,567,959.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John J. Bryant sold 16,941 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total value of $2,238,583.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,770 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,287.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 1.9% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Oshkosh by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Oshkosh by 2.1% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 2.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in Oshkosh by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OSK traded up $1.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.95. The stock had a trading volume of 444,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,627. Oshkosh has a 12 month low of $66.74 and a 12 month high of $137.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.54.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.14). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.48%. On average, research analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.72%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

