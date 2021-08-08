Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09, reports. The firm had revenue of $400.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.80 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 38.83%.

NYSE OEC opened at $17.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.18 and a beta of 1.81. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 52 week low of $11.35 and a 52 week high of $22.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.73.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Orion Engineered Carbons currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OEC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,867 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 701,522 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,025,000 after buying an additional 73,467 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,484,000. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 0.4% during the first quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 1,810,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,704,000 after buying an additional 6,343 shares during the period. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 8.2% during the first quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 167,196 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after buying an additional 12,611 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

