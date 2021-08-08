Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09, reports. The firm had revenue of $400.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.80 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 38.83%.
NYSE OEC opened at $17.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.18 and a beta of 1.81. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 52 week low of $11.35 and a 52 week high of $22.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.73.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Orion Engineered Carbons currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.40.
About Orion Engineered Carbons
Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.
