Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Price Target Cut to $8.50 by Analysts at B. Riley

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) had its price objective lowered by B. Riley from $10.50 to $8.50 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OESX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orion Energy Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Orion Energy Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.69.

Shares of OESX opened at $5.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.30 million, a PE ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 2.43. Orion Energy Systems has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $11.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.46.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 22.37% and a return on equity of 13.64%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Orion Energy Systems will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 11.5% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,135,632 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,967,000 after buying an additional 322,397 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,705,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,870,000 after purchasing an additional 27,866 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 34.6% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,227,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,545,000 after purchasing an additional 315,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 96.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 570,088 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 280,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,889,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion Engineered Systems, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

