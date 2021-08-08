Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 56,572 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 62.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,572 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $4,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Truadvice LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 11,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.43.

In other news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total transaction of $2,583,405.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,427,785.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMB opened at $133.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.77. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.02 and a fifty-two week high of $160.16. The firm has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.06.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

