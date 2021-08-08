Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 1,236 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $3,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Tran Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,395,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. 94.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

LAD opened at $365.06 on Friday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.21 and a 1-year high of $417.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $348.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.78.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $11.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $4.95. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 29.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 7.70%.

LAD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.42.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

Recommended Story: Overweight

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.