Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 2.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $4,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 27.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.4% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Infusive Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 13.5% in the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on WSM. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $193.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.62.

WSM stock opened at $154.65 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.76 and a twelve month high of $194.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $160.50.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $1.10. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 60.81%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Equities analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 26.11%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Marta Benson sold 30,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.47, for a total value of $4,964,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,611,289.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 1,107 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.68, for a total transaction of $191,156.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,543,749.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,607 shares of company stock valued at $14,891,234 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

