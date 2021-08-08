Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $4.03 Million Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Toro were worth $4,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TTC. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of The Toro by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Toro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Toro by 248.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Toro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Toro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TTC. Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.67.

TTC opened at $114.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.71. The company has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.77. The Toro Company has a 1 year low of $71.40 and a 1 year high of $118.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. The Toro had a return on equity of 34.20% and a net margin of 11.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The Toro’s payout ratio is 34.77%.

In other news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $384,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,913.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

