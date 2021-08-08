Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $3.75 Million Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,277 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 10,977 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $3,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 14.2% in the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 31,675 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 72.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 279,503 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,244,000 after purchasing an additional 117,290 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 33.3% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,065 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 7,759 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 31.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,502 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Finally, Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth $8,431,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $84.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.09. The company has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -291.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.65 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($2.22). Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $1,754,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,991,967.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on LNG. Raymond James raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.22.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

